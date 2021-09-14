South State Corp Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

South State Corp cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $270.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

