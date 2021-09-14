Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

SKPGF stock remained flat at $$1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

