Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

SKPGF stock remained flat at $$1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

