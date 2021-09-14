Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.74

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.74 and traded as low as C$4.27. Spartan Delta shares last traded at C$4.43, with a volume of 148,619 shares changing hands.

SDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The firm has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

