SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1,743.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

