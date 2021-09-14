SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is William Marsh Rice University’s Largest Position

William Marsh Rice University boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 55.6% of William Marsh Rice University’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. William Marsh Rice University’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $129,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.26. 304,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,889. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $185.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average is $167.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

