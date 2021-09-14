SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 79.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 3.8% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period.

MDY traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.01. 83,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

