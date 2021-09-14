Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $723.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00143443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $383.99 or 0.00813847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00043960 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

