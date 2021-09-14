Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.