Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CXM stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 436,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,064. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas bought 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

