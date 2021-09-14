Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Raised to $27.00 at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CXM. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.65 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

CXM stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

