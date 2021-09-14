Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.