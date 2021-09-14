Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

NYSE:CSL traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.74. 598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,118. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.