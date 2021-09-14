Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 753,700 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 753,700 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 1.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $56,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,559,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

