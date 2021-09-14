Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,396,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.6% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $108,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

WFC traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,571,598. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $190.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

