Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Star Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Star Group, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

About Star Group

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.