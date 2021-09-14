State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $54.93 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,239,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $54,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

