State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $61.26 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $61,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $471.87 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.88.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.