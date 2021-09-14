State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,394 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $46,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $214.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.02 and a 200 day moving average of $227.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

