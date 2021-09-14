Steadview Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,200 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for 7.4% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $85,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 1,930 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.95, for a total value of $631,013.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,850,676.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,353,434 shares of company stock valued at $440,436,549. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $9.39 on Tuesday, reaching $335.45. 13,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,134. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of -278.68 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

