Stephen Ray Mitchell Sells 19,109 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VNDA opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $927.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $129,000.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

