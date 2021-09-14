Stephens Initiates Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of VZIO opened at $18.61 on Monday. VIZIO has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $177,036.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $908,486.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,898 shares of company stock worth $4,322,753.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

