Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,126 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,626% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VINO stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,361. Gaucho Group has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

