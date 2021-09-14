Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded by Danske to Sell

Danske cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

