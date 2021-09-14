STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,871,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of STORE Capital worth $513,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

