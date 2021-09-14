Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

