Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,630,000 after purchasing an additional 612,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 8,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Amcor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amcor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,352,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 585,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,864 shares of company stock worth $9,381,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

