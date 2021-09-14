Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 79,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VCV opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.