Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,989 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

