Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 26,751 First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 69,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.