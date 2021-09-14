Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $414,000 Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

In other news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at $854,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $627,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

EVER opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVER. Zacks Investment Research cut EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.