Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

