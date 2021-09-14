Stratim Cloud Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCAQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $304,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $968,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $968,000.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

