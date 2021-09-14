Streamr (DATA) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $92.97 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00061800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00144996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.17 or 0.00813156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00043238 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.