Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 400,810 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $25,844,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $14,376,539.94.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $49,447,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $16,884,497.77.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,533,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,304. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $68.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $112,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

