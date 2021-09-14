Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 1,525.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNMCY. Credit Suisse Group raised Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMCY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 2,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5498 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

