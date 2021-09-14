Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) versus Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunlight Financial and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.17%. Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.25%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial 2.30% 8.64% 1.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Oportun Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $583.70 million 1.17 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -22.64

Sunlight Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Sunlight Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.