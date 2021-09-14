Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Stock Price Up 3.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 211,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 163,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Specifically, Director ZCR Corp. purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,598,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,455,321.28. Also, insider Northern Star Resources Limited sold 6,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$3,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,046,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,589,144.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.68.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$42.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Superior Gold (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

