SVB Leerink Comments on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.90) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $57.28 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

