Swiss National Bank Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 1,633.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 222,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -143.30 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.49 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

