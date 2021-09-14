Swiss National Bank Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

HL stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

