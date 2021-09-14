Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Commerzbank downgraded Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:SSREF remained flat at $$91.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $68.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average of $94.28.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

