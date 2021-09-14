Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $114,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

