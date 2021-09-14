Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,425 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,657,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

