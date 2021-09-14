Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vonage were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $36,582,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after acquiring an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 641.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 111.3% in the first quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 1,415,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 745,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,100 shares of company stock worth $4,027,500. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

VG stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -151.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

