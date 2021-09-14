Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cabot were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 28.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cabot by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBT shares. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of CBT opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

