Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.00.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.61 billion and a PE ratio of 102.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.67. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.