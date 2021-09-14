Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.00.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.61 billion and a PE ratio of 102.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.67. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

