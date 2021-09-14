Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.00.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$31.20 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$15.81 and a 12-month high of C$32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.61 billion and a PE ratio of 102.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

