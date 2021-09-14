Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Trading Down 14.2%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was down 14.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tefron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of underwear products and sportswear. It operates through the Brands segment and Retail segment. The Brands segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of seamless underwear products and sportswear for clients that own brands in North America and Europe.

