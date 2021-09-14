Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $699.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report $699.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $690.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $708.37 million. Teleflex reported sales of $628.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teleflex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $9.61 on Tuesday, hitting $387.34. 202,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,849. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

