Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

